Arsenal report: First summer signing close, now that £69m man has picked Gunners

Arsenal are closing in on their first signing of the summer, following a decision from the player himself to move to north London.

The Gunners are leading the Premier League on goal difference ahead of Liverpool and are still unbeaten in the competition since the turn of the year. But despite the positive form, it appears that Mikel Arteta still wants to make major changes to his squad this summer.

A new striker has been touted all season – despite Kai Havertz' sterling form of late – while a wide attacker may be added. A midfielder is also said to be on the list, with Jorginho's current contract winding up this summer.

Jorginho may be leaving this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it's in defence that Arsenal might be making their first new signing of the summer, with Sporting superstar Ousmane Diomande heavily linked with a move.

Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that the Ivorian has decided that he would rather move to N5 than to Chelsea, who were also rumoured to be chasing his services.

In the last few weeks, Portuguese outlet Record have claimed that negotiations have begun between the north Londoners over a move for Diomande, who is said to have a £69 million release clause from the Lisbon outfit.

Ousmane Diomande has chosen Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, the 20-year-old would be the perfect signing, as we championed at the start of the month, in our breakdown of Arsenal's summer business. While the move is getting a little closer now though, there is still some way to go with sporting director Edu Gaspar potentially wanting to negotiate a lower transfer fee with Sporting – while the personal terms of Diomande's contract will have to be agreed, too.

Transfermarkt values the AFCON winner at €40m.

