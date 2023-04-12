Arsenal set to lose sensational attacker who DOESN'T want to extend deal: report
Arsenal may not be able to sell the star for as much money as they would have hoped, either
Arsenal have been dealt a blow, with one of their stars deciding that his future lies elsewhere.
Almost everything has gone right for Arsenal this season, with Mikel Arteta's side putting together a stunning title challenge and finding themselves six points ahead of Manchester City with eight games remaining. Part of that can be attributed to the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been on fire, too.
Beyond those first-choice forwards, Leandro Trossard has been brought in for depth and been a huge hit, while Eddie Nketiah has stepped up to contribute, too.
But one forward, Folarin Balogun, could be set to leave in order to become first-choice.
The Athletic's (opens in new tab) David Ornstein (opens in new tab) reports that the New York-born forward – on loan currently in Ligue 1 with Reims – wants to remain at the Emirates Stadium and become the club's primary No.9 but with Jesus and Nketiah in the pecking order ahead of him, recognises how difficult such a fight would be.
Balogun doesn't want to move on loan again, leaving the Gunners little option but to sell him. "Balogun is nearing the last two years of the deal he signed in 2021 and does not plan to extend those terms, which is no reflection of his feelings towards Arsenal but rather the situation," Ornstein writes.
According to Calciomercato (opens in new tab), Arsenal would sell for under £30 million.
Arsenal would surely hope to command more money for such an emerging talent, capped by England's youth teams and who has scored 18 times for Reims in the league this season. With his contract ending in 2025, however, the north Londoners might have to accept a low fee in order to make any money at all.
Balogun is valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) at around €25m.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, sparking rumours that the Gunners could have to fight to keep their No.9. Manager Mikel Arteta has identified nine players who could leave this summer – while Rasmus Hojlund is a target up front, along with Leeds star Wilfried Gnonto.
Elsewhere, Gabri Veiga has been rumoured to be on Arsenal's radar, as has AC Milan star Brahim Diaz. Declan Rice is thought to be this summer's big target, with Oleksandr Zinchenko sharing a word with him when Ukraine played England, setting tongues wagging.
