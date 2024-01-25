Arsenal set to sell defender, boosting funds for this month: report

Arsenal are ready to part with a defender this month, with Mikel Arteta raking in more money for incomings.

The Gunners have been very quiet in the transfer window this month, having spent £200 million over the summer. Despite calls for the north Londoners to strengthen all over the pitch, there have been no January signings – nor any players leaving.

The likes of Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Jakub Kiwior have been linked with leaving but thus far, it's the same squad that entered the window. Still, there may yet be exits at London Colney.

According to L'Equipe, full-back Nuno Tavares is to depart permanently to Marseille this month.

The young Portuguese left for Nottingham Forest on loan in the summer but has struggled to make an impact. After a relatively successful temporary spell out at the Stade Velodrome last season, Tavares could head back to the south coast of France in a permanent deal.

Arsenal are unlikely to recoup much money in the move but with very little to spend this month anyway, the fee could go towards the fee needed to trigger David Raya's £27 million transfer, following his loan from Brentford.

Arteta has financial regulations to consider this month, meaning that any signings that get done will have to be offset against outgoings.

Tavares is worth €16m, according to Transfermarkt.

