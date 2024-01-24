Arsenal report: Superstar midfielder on verge of accepting agreement for summer move

Arsenal are closing in on a pre-agreement for a new midfield superstar ahead of a summer move.

The Gunners are hampered by financial restrictions, having spent around £200 million last summer, smashing their transfer record for England international Declan Rice. The free-spending has left Mikel Arteta with very little cash to play with this winter, as he finds his side five points off leaders Liverpool in the league.

But work on the squad next season has already begun, with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya set to join permanently following his loan spell this season. Now, the north Londoners have set aside more of their summer budget for another star.

According to AS in Spain, Martin Zubimendi is on the verge of agreeing a move to the Emirates Stadium. The Real Sociedad man will reportedly remain in San Sebastian for the rest of the current campaign before linking up with his new side in the summer, when the move will go through due to Premier League PRS restrictions.

AS are far from the only Spanish outlet claiming this deal is close, too. Mundo Deportivo recently declared that Arteta was "ready" to meet the €60 million release clause, while todofichajes.com said that Arsenal would beat Barcelona to the move, with the 25-year-old favouring partnering Rice in midfield over replacing Sergio Busquets.

This deal could well have been a year in the making, too. As explained by FourFourTwo earlier this season, Kieran Tierney could well have been used as a "sweetener" for any move that saw Zubimendi trade La Liga for the Premier League, with the Scottish full-back going on loan to La Real ahead of bigger-name suitors last summer.

it is possible, however, that Zubimendi could reject Arsenal, having done so last winter. Recent reports have claimed that the Basque schemer is still undecided as to whether he wants to depart the Anoeta Stadium.

Zubimendi is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt.

