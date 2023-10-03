Beloved Arsenal star could make 'heartbreaking' January move: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal could part with a huge fan favourite this winter, in a ruthless midseason move

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks dejected during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Norwich City at Emirates Stadium on September 11, 2021 in London, England.
(Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal could part with an adored member of their squad this January, as Mikel Arteta finds that he has too many players to satisfy with minutes this season.

Despite injury concerns ahead of a trip to Dorset, the Gunners trounced Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in an efficient performance. Declan Rice, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka – all doubts for the trip – played, with the latter netting the first goal.

Furthermore, the Gunners have returned almost to full complement ahead of their crunch clash with Manchester City this weekend, welcoming Thomas Partey back to training this week. While that leaves Arteta with more players to choose from, it may well push fringe stars into the background. 

Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz celebrate after the German scores his first Arsenal goal in the 4-0 win away to Bournemouth in September 2023.

Arsenal were impressive in their Dean Court destruction (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk says that Emile Smith Rowe could be facing a "heartbreaking" Emirates Stadium exit with no place left for him in Arteta's first-team plans. 

The 23-year-old was welcomed back by Gooners with a rapturous ovation against PSV in the Champions League last month, when he came off the bench. Arteta later claimed Smith Rowe should be "proud of himself" – and the 'Croydon De Bruyne' has featured in each game since that appearance. 

VIDEO: How Arsenal EVOLVED Declan Rice To Beat Man United

Smith Rowe was linked with Chelsea over the summer and at the end of the fixture against Bournemouth, he had to be consoled after missing a chance – which he perhaps knew would be a big opportunity for him to stake a first-team claim.

TEAMtalk note that the Hale Ender, who won the European Under-21 Championship with England over the summer, will have "no shortage of suitors". 

(L-R) Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal at London Colney on August 08, 2023 in St Albans, England.

Emile Smith Rowe with team-mate Bukayo Saka (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Due to an injury-hit campaign last term and Arsenal's departure from a 4-2-3-1 shape which favoured Smith Rowe's talent, Arteta hasn't started his No.10 since the end of the 2021/22 season.

Smith Rowe is valued at €35 million by Transfermarkt

