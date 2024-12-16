Arsenal star instructs agent to 'find him a new team' after snub: report

An Arsenal star has told his agents to get him out of the Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners continue to falter in the league.

Mikel Arteta's team sit just three points ahead of Manchester City and four behind Chelsea, having won just eight of their first 16 fixtures in the Premier League. Saturday's bore draw with Everton highlighted their lack of creativity of late, with several fans voicing their discontent over the team's difficulty scoring from open play.

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace this week in League Cup action, as a welcome distraction from league form – but could face a busy January transfer window looking to rectify their issues.

Arsenal star wants to leave following bid

Mikel Arteta is open to surprises this January (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arteta has opened the door to movement in the transfer window next month, starting that he never expects to be “super busy” during the winter windows – but that there is the chance for “some surprises”, perhaps akin to the likes of Leandro Trossard, who joined in January 2023.

“Some surprises can come. We are prepared for that. Some opportunities too,” he claimed. “We have to see. Hopefully the availability of the squad will be better in a few weeks. We have to wait and see.”

Leandro Trossard was a successful January buy (Image credit: Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images)

Arteta may well have to act to replace an outgoing player – which could be the surprise he's alluding to. Italian newspaper Il Mattino, via by Tuttomercatoweb, claim that Jakub Kiwior is pushing for an exit.

The Pole has apparently asked his agents to “find him a new team” after being benched at the weekend against Everton. The dropping came after Kiwior had played the last four games in his preferred position of centre-back, covering for the injured Gabriel, with teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly preferred at left-back.

Napoli are believed to be the prime suitors for Kiwior, with their €15 million bid deemed to be €10m short of Arsenal's asking price.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Kiwior will go next month – but only if that €25m figure is reached.

Jakub Kiwior reportedly wants out (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every player has a price, with Kiwior one of the more sellable assets in the Arsenal setup. He clearly wants more minutes – but Arteta would be loathed to lose a valuable squad player midseason unless a bid comes in too good to turn down.

Kiwior is worth €30m by Transfermarkt.