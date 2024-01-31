Arsenal starlet set for surprise transfer as deadline day looms: report

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sell Marquinhos this transfer window, less than 18 months after signing the Brazilian winger.

Marquinhos, 20, spent the first half of this season out on loan at Nantes of Ligue 1, but his return to the Gunners is unlikely to bring him much playing time – mainly because a certain Bukayo Saka is standing in his way of a regular spot in Mikel Arteta's side.

As such, the winger – who arrived from Sao Paulo for £3m in the summer of 2022 – looks set to depart the Emirates Stadium once again, having also been loaned out to Norwich City late in last year's January window.

Marquinhos has yet to break through at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

And, according to FootballTransfers, Arsenal have not ruled out offloading Marquinhos on a permanent basis.

However, another loan move is thought to be the most likely outcome, with the report claiming that Corinthians are keeping tabs on the Brazil U23 international.

The transfer deadline for the Premier League and the rest of Europe's top five leagues passes this Thursday February 1 – but the Brazilian window remains open until March 7, giving all parties plenty more time to potentially wrap up a deal.

Marquinhos is currently away with Brazil at CONMBEOL's pre-Olympic tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marquinhos has made six first-team appearances for Arsenal so far, debuting in a Europa League win away to Zurich last season.

He scored his first – and, so far, only – Gunners goal in that game, as well as providing an assist for Eddie Nketiah.

