Arsenal transfer the right move for £94m man, says Gary Lineker

Victor Osimhen should leave Napoli for Arsenal this summer, according to Gary Lineker.

The Nigeria striker, 25 – who has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in recent years – will depart the Italian club this summer, according to owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

And Lineker thinks the Gunners would be the perfect fit for the man whose goals fired Napoli to the Serie A title last season and scooped him the Italian top-flight's top-scorer prize.

Osimhen has scored 39 goals in 57 appearances in all competitions since the start of last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think I'd look at it [the situation] and I'd go, at the moment, Arsenal," Lineker said on his podcast, The Rest Is Football. "Obviously, we're talking about everyone offering the same thing – that's what you want, blah blah blah in your contract.

"I mean, to be honest, they [players] earn so much now that you can just choose where you want to go. I would say Arsenal are probably a centre-forward away from winning things.

"Chelsea are a centre-forward away from becoming competitive again. Manchester United are a centre-forward away from improving, but they've still got a long way to go [and signed Rasmus Hojlund for £72m just last summer]. If I were him [Osimhen], you want to go somewhere where you think you're going to win things."

Osimhen has been leading the line for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lineker's comments come after Di Laurentiis suggested that Osimhen would join "Real Madrid, PSG or a top English club".

As for Osimhen himself, he seems to have it all planned out, insisting, "I know what I want to do with my career".

Does that involve joining Arsenal? We might not have to wait too much longer to find out...

