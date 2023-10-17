Arsenal to move for 'the new Andres Iniesta', as sensational wonderkid transfer emerges: report

Arsenal are looking to bring in a wonderkid compared to Andres Iniesta in the next transfer window.

The Gunners have enjoyed a strong start to the season and currently sit joint top of the table with arch-rivals Tottenham, level on points and goal difference. But Mikel Arteta's side have looked a little less fluid than last season – especially in the midfield.

Kai Havertz has played in midfield for Arsenal thus far following the departure of Granit Xhaka – but now, Arsenal have identified a long-term figure for that left side of the midfield three.

Kai Havertz has played in midfield for Arsenal thus far (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Express have reported that Arteta is pursuing teenage superstar Arthur Vermeeren and could move for the Antwerp star in January.

Compared to Andres Iniesta, Vermeeren has the kind of close control and technical security that Arteta values in a No.8 – but he's a long-term project who can be groomed for the position alongside the likes of Emile Smith Rowe or Hale Ender Ethan Nwaneri.

VIDEO: How Arsenal FINALLY Beat Manchester City At Their Own Game

Arteta has proven countless times that he is willing to invest in youth, lowering the average age of his Arsenal side with several high-profile transfers and looking to entrust younger stars in his team.

There are several candidates for the left-sided midfield role, with Havertz being the first-choice at the start of the season. Declan Rice has played there too, while Leandro Trossard has filled in there as well.

Leandro Trossard has played in midfield for Arteta (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Arsenal are also believed to be searching for a striker to bring in this January.

Vermeeren is valued at €17m by Transfermarkt.

