Arsenal to 'push through' striker signing – and pay £15m extra to get it done: report

Arsenal will have to pay an extra £15 million to secure their top-priority forward this month, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad.

The Gunners have struggled for goals during open play this season, with Arteta seeing a sharp drop-off from last term. Arsenal scored a Premier League-era club record of 88 last season, as they pushed Manchester City close to the title.

But the same players are misfiring this time around, while new recruit Kai Havertz has polarised fans for his lack of killer instinct in front of goal.

Kai Havertz has divided opinion at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

La Gazzetta dello Sport are claiming that the north Londoners are keen on Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee and that sporting director Edu Gaspar is prepared to pay a premium in order to secure his man.

The Dutch striker moved to Serie A from Bayern Munich, though the serial Bundesliga champs hold a buyback option for around £35m. Bologna are believed to be demanding £50m for Zirkzee.

Arsenal likely don't have the capital to spend on the 22-year-old this month, TEAMtalk suggests that a sale of £30m-rated Eddie Nketiah would help balance the books. Crystal Palace are said to be in the frame.

Joshua Zirkzee is on Arsenal's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Hale End star Nketiah counting as "pure profit" to keep Arsenal within the Premier League's profitability and sustainability window, the offloading of an academy product could be key to securing a new player this month.

Transfermarkt values Zirkzee at €30m.

