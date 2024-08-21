Arsenal on the verge of agreeing record club sale: report

By
published

Arsenal aren't traditionally the best sellers - but are on the cusp of agreeing a huge outgoing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, May 2024
(Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal have had a quiet summer transfer window thus far. A record sale could well be on the horizon, however.

The Gunners are not known as prolific sellers in the Premier League. Incredibly, Arsenal have made four signings over £40 million who are no longer at the club – and all four have left for nothing, with Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil all terminating their deals, and Alexandre Lacazette leaving at the end of his expiring.

