Arsenal to rush through sensational signing ahead of season start: report

Arsenal are looking to ‘speed’ another signing through before the start of the Premier League campaign.

The Gunners have taken a more relaxed view to the transfer window this summer, leaving their business a little later than usual. David Raya joined permanently, while Riccardo Calafiori only signed for the club midway through their US tour.

But with just a week to go before the Premier League kicks off, Arsenal may have to hurry a little if they want to add anyone else before they kick off against Wolves next Saturday. Manager Mikel Arteta is believed to still be in the market for at least two more players, too.

Riccardo Calafiori joined after Euro 2024 (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

A new report from Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa says that Arsenal are ‘nervous’ about Liverpool's interest in Real Sociedad star, Martin Zubimendi, given that they themselves have an agreement with Mikel Merino. As a result, they will look to speed through their offer to La Real in the next few days.

Merino has a €65 million release clause but the Gunners are looking to sign him for half of that by negotiating with his employers. Should Liverpool trigger Zubimendi's clause of around €55m, however, Real Sociedad will almost certainly reject Arsenal's advances, not wanting to lose two key midfielders at once.

VIDEO Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw

Arsenal would be devastated to lose out on Merino at this stage – and the feeling may well be mutual. Spanish journalist Kike Marin has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Merino has not travelled with Real Sociedad to Germany for preseason, in expectation of a move.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is something that Arsenal fans need not worry about just yet. Liverpool are said to still need to iron out terms with Zubimendi – and Arsenal have a very good relationship with La Real.

Arsenal have an agreement with Merino (Image credit: Alamy)

Not only is the San Sebastian outfit the club that Arteta started out at, Arsenal actually sent Kieran Tierney on loan there last season when there seemed like better options elsewhere. It may help Arsenal in the negotiating process over Merino.

Transfermarkt currently values the 28-year-old at €50 million. His contract expires next summer.

More Arsenal stories

It's been revealed that Mikel Arteta used professional pickpockets to teach his players a lesson. Kieran Tierney is all but leaving the club, while Arsenal are close to confirming a goalkeeper exit.

Meanwhile, FourFourTwo has imagined Arsenal's dream frontline heading into the new season.