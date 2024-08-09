Arsenal to rush through sensational signing ahead of season start: report
Arsenal are almost set for the start of the new season - but are looking to rush another signing before kicking off their campaign
Arsenal are looking to ‘speed’ another signing through before the start of the Premier League campaign.
The Gunners have taken a more relaxed view to the transfer window this summer, leaving their business a little later than usual. David Raya joined permanently, while Riccardo Calafiori only signed for the club midway through their US tour.
But with just a week to go before the Premier League kicks off, Arsenal may have to hurry a little if they want to add anyone else before they kick off against Wolves next Saturday. Manager Mikel Arteta is believed to still be in the market for at least two more players, too.
A new report from Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa says that Arsenal are ‘nervous’ about Liverpool's interest in Real Sociedad star, Martin Zubimendi, given that they themselves have an agreement with Mikel Merino. As a result, they will look to speed through their offer to La Real in the next few days.
Merino has a €65 million release clause but the Gunners are looking to sign him for half of that by negotiating with his employers. Should Liverpool trigger Zubimendi's clause of around €55m, however, Real Sociedad will almost certainly reject Arsenal's advances, not wanting to lose two key midfielders at once.
VIDEO Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw
Arsenal would be devastated to lose out on Merino at this stage – and the feeling may well be mutual. Spanish journalist Kike Marin has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Merino has not travelled with Real Sociedad to Germany for preseason, in expectation of a move.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is something that Arsenal fans need not worry about just yet. Liverpool are said to still need to iron out terms with Zubimendi – and Arsenal have a very good relationship with La Real.
Not only is the San Sebastian outfit the club that Arteta started out at, Arsenal actually sent Kieran Tierney on loan there last season when there seemed like better options elsewhere. It may help Arsenal in the negotiating process over Merino.
Transfermarkt currently values the 28-year-old at €50 million. His contract expires next summer.
More Arsenal stories
It's been revealed that Mikel Arteta used professional pickpockets to teach his players a lesson. Kieran Tierney is all but leaving the club, while Arsenal are close to confirming a goalkeeper exit.
Meanwhile, FourFourTwo has imagined Arsenal's dream frontline heading into the new season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.