Arsenal want top midfielder - but rivals may REFUSE to deal with them: report

Arsenal want to add to their their squad – and have identified an up-and-coming Premier League star.

The Gunners heavily rely on the likes of Jorginho, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey, with Mikel Merino also added to their ranks over the summer. But going strong in the Champions League, Mikel Arteta is keen to add further bodies this winter.

Sporting Director Edu Gaspar is known to be one of the most shrewd negotiators in the game and a move for one midfielder is already being talked up.

Arsenal want to sign Brighton star Carlos Baleba but may face troubles

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Metro, Arsenal are interested in young midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton and Hove Albion. Baleba joined Brighton in a £23 million deal from Lille in 2023 and mustered 37 appearances for the Seagulls last season.

Liverpool and Tottenham also hold a firm interest in the Cameroonian, with the 20-year-old the next talent to have been nurtured via Brighton's extensive pool of talented youngsters.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler (Image credit: Getty Images)

A deal, however, may be difficult for Arsenal to navigate, given Brighton have in the past expressed their discontent over the way the Gunners carry out their business. The Athletic said back in 2023 that Arsenal have 'dropped down the pecking order' of clubs Brighton feel comfortable about engaging with regularly.

This came after the Gunners were deemed to have disrespectfully low-balled the Sussex side over Moises Caicedo in January 2023, straining relations between the two clubs. Hence a deal for Baleba may turn out to be tricky all the more.

"There are things that we have to improve, that's for sure, and we are going to try to," said Mikel Arteta in the summer. "But the market is tricky. We have been very aggressive, we are very determined and we have a clear idea obviously of what we want to do. It will come down to finding the right agreements at the right time.”

Challenging at the top of the Premier League once again this season, Arsenal are hoping to knock Manchester City from their perch and know having a squad capable and sizeable enough to compete with the Sky Blues remains the biggest task.

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal needs more bodies if they do want to challenge for the biggest honours and it is clear they have taken a leaf out of Manchester City's book by stepping up their interest in Baleba, making a rival weaker in the process.

The Gunners are back in action against Newcastle United this weekend, as they travel to St. James' Park in a must-win Premier League clash.