Arsenal weighing up surprise summer swoop for Dominic Calvert-Lewin: report

Arsenal (opens in new tab) are reportedly considering a shock summer move for Everton (opens in new tab) striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Barring an unfathomably disastrous end to the season, the Gunners will be back in the Champions League next season – so it rather goes without saying that they will be looking to further bolster their attacking options.

And, according to Football Insider (opens in new tab), the Premier League leaders are monitoring Calvert-Lewin with a view to signing him at a knockdown price if Everton are relegated.

Calvert-Lewin was on the winning side for Everton against Arsenal earlier this year (Image credit: Emma Simpson – Everton FC via Getty Images)

Calvert-Lewin has endured a horrible time with injuries of late, featuring just 12 times this season – and not at all since the Toffees' 1-0 win over Arsenal two months ago – but Mikel Arteta is said to be an admirer of the 26-year-old.

Arsenal are thought to be on the hunt for a robust centre-forward option and, when fully fit and firing, Calvert-Lewin ought to fit that bill ideally.

While his injury struggles have meant he's found the net just six times since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, Calvert-Lewin has clearly demonstrated what a big goal threat he can be.

In 2020/21, the former Sheffield United man enjoyed the best season of his career, scoring 21 goals in all competitions and making his major tournament debut with England at Euro 2020.

Calvert-Lewin has won 11 caps for England, although the last of those came back in 2021 (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

If Arsenal can get that Calvert-Lewin at a bargain price – Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) currently valued him at around £22m, but Everton may well have to accept less for one of their star players if they go down – it could be a very shrewd bit of business.

But his injury record cannot be overlooked – and the fact is, Calvert-Lewin has been sidelined for 30 games in the last two seasons alone.

Ultimately, there are likely to be better options out there for Arsenal – they continue to be linked with Juventus (opens in new tab)' Dusan Vlahovic (opens in new tab) – especially as they're all but certain to be able to offer the opportunity of Champions League football.

