Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly 'should have walked' against PSV, claims ex-Premier League referee

By
published

Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly escaped another controversial moment when the referee decided not to brandish him another yellow card against PSV

Arsenal midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly participates in the match between PSV and Arsenal at the Philips Stadium for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 1st leg, season 2024-2025, in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Lewis-Skelly in action for Arsenal on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have been told by a former Premier League referee that Myles Lewis-Skelly deserved a red card during the Gunners' 7-1 win over PSV in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Jurrien Timber, Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori all got on the scoresheet for Arsenal in their mauling of PSV, but things could have turned out a lot differently had they been reduced to 10 men.

Lewis-Skelly has already received two red cards in his short time in the Arsenal first team - one of which was overturned - and picked up an early yellow card at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven when he fouled Luuk de Jong.

Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly should have been sent off

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 04: Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal hugs Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, as he leaves the pitch due to a substitution during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between PSV and Arsenal FC at PSV Stadion on March 04, 2025 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Lewis-Skelly is susbtituted (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soon after picking up that yellow card, Lewis-Skelly committed another foul, this time against Richard Ledezma, that could feasibly have seen him pick up another booking and given his marching orders.

The 18-year-old escaped with any punishment, however, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta quickly deciding to substitute him in the 35th minute for Calafiori. That decision proved a masterstroke, with a former Premier League referee commending Arteta's choice.

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 4: Richard Ledezma of PSV battles for possession with Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal FC during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg match between PSV and Arsenal FC at PSV Stadion on March 4, 2025 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Ben Gal/BSR Agency\Getty Images)

Lewis-Skelly's foul on Ledezma (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We witnessed a little bit of inconsistent officiating," Keith Hackett told Football Insider.

"I thought the first yellow for Lewis-Skelly was a little weak but then having got that yellow he commits a very clear yellow card offence by bringing his opponent down and stopping a promising attack; for which he should have then walked.

"He didn't. But his manager was alert and had seen what had happened and rightly subbed him. That maintained the 11 players on the field of play for the remainder of the game."

Lewis-Skelly will still be available for the return leg of the last-16 tie at the Emirates Stadium next Wednesday, where the Gunners will be extremely confident of progressing to the quarters.

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 4: Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal FC celebrates after scoring his teams second goal, Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal FC, Declan Rice of Arsenal FC during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg match between PSV and Arsenal FC at PSV Stadion on March 4, 2025 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Ben Gal/BSR Agency\Getty Images)

Arsenal ran riot on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the moment their progression in the competition will pit them up against Real Madrid, who beat cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu thanks to goals from Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz.

Arsenal, though, are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they head to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer window

Liverpool to make 'the next Thierry Henry' their big summer target: report
Enzo Maresca could be preparing to say goodbye to one forward this month

Chelsea ponder yet another Brighton swoop in latest attempt to fix problem position: report
Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer window

Liverpool to make 'the next Thierry Henry' their big summer target: report
See more latest
Most Popular
Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer window
Liverpool to make 'the next Thierry Henry' their big summer target: report
Enzo Maresca could be preparing to say goodbye to one forward this month
Chelsea ponder yet another Brighton swoop in latest attempt to fix problem position: report
Liverpool boss Arne Slot looks to be leading his team to Premier League glory this season
Liverpool given more bad news over centre-back's contract: report
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford
Manchester United dealt blow ahead of Real Sociedad clash that spells more trouble for Ruben Amorim
Manchester United are set for even more cost-cutting before the end of the season
Manchester United could repeat Chesea's little-known trick to help with financial woes
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid want Crystal Palace star in shock transfer move: report
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City eyeing Arsenal legend as Pep Guardiola replacement: report
Jamie Carragher in action for Liverpool against Tottenham in 1998.
'When I got home that night, my leg felt like it had a heartbeat in it. The first time I saw our doctors the next morning, he looked at me for 10 seconds and told me I’d broken my leg' Jamie Carragher recalls horror tackle - and returning in four months
Micah Richards
Angry Manchester City fans make Micah Richards demand following FA Cup statement
CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 25: The players surround John Terry of Chelsea as he lies injured during the Carling Cup Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Millennium Stadium on February 25, 2007 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
'I have an IQ of 150 - I was tested at Chelsea in the aftermath of John Terry getting kicked in the head in the League Cup final': Blues legend reveals high intelligence was proven after his captain went unconcious