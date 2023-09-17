Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli doubftul for Spurs clash as Mikel Arteta gives update
The Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday and could miss the north London derby
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is doubtful for next weekend's north London derby against Tottenham after picking up a hamstring injury against Everton on Sunday.
The Brazilian international hurt himself as he went through on goal and netted after 19 minutes in an effort which was ultimately ruled out by VAR.
And after receiving treatment on the pitch, the South American was replaced by Leandro Trossard with 24 minutes on the clock.
Trossard went on to score the only goal of the game as Arsenal secured a 1-0 win at Goodison Park to remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season.
Mikel Arteta's side are one of three teams on 13 points, along with Liverpool and Tottenham, two adrift of leaders Manchester City with five fixtures played.
Next up for the Gunners is the north London derby at home to in-form Spurs at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday and Martinelli's availability for that match is now in doubt.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Arteta was asked for an update on Martinelli and said: "He felt something in his hamstring so he will need to be assessed."
Arsenal have won four of their five games in the Premier League this season, with victories over Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Everton. The Gunners drew 2-2 at home to Fulham in their other match.
More Arsenal stories
Mikel Arteta has revealed the strange marriage metaphor he's used to motivate Kai Havertz. The Basque boss used another bizarre analogy recently to explain his tactics against Manchester City.
The Arsenal manager has had to defend Havertz already this season, notably after the 2-2 draw against Fulham.
Meanwhile, Brentford striker Ivan Toney has revealed he would be interested in a move to Arsenal in future.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
