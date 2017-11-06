Asensio happy with 'great goal' for Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio described his spectacular strike against Las Palmas as a "great goal" after helping his side to a much-needed win.

Asensio struck with a tremendous 30-yard effort as Madrid returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory on Sunday.

A clearance fell to the Spain international, who unleashed a first-time left-footed strike into the top corner to double his side's lead.

"I scored another good goal. I was able to hit the ball well, it went in and was a great goal," Asensio said.

"We knew that Las Palmas were a good team who looked after the ball well. In the second half they dropped off a bit and we improved some things after the break.

"We were able to get into goalscoring positions more easily and scored two more goals that have given us the victory."

Casemiro and Isco scored either side of Asensio's stunner as Madrid moved back to within eight points of LaLiga leaders and rivals Barcelona.

Asensio felt his team deserved their comfortable win, which came after losses to Girona and Tottenham.

"We put in a good all-round performance and the result was more than fair," the 21-year-old said.

"We knew that they would come here and set themselves up to defend.

"We enjoyed some good link-up play and are pleased with the win and the vibes we got from the performance."