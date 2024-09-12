Aston Villa chief reveals surprise name that attracted major transfer attention over the summer

Aston Villa have enjoyed a good start to the new season with six points from three games

Aston Villa's director of football operations has revealed the one player who attracted the most transfer interest over the summer.

With the window now shut, Unai Emery has managed to maintain the bulk of the squad that took Villa back to the Champions League last season.

Despite big money departures of Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby, the likes of Ollie Watkins, Pau Torres and Emiliano Buendia all remained at Villa Park.

However, according to Damian Vidagany, the surprising name who was subject of the most interest is a forward who has struggled for consistent game time.

Vidagany has explained that Villa rejected the advances of 40 clubs who were interested in signing forward Jhon Duran over the summer.

Duran has actually made a flying start to the 2024-25 season, scoring in both league wins at West Ham and Leicester.

But the Colombian striker has started on the bench in every game, with Emery still preferring England international Watkins in attack.

“In every team there are two very, very important positions," said Vidagany. "Every position is important, of course, but the keeper and the striker are two very specfic positions.

Jhon Duran after scoring against Liverpool earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

“If you have a great keeper, the second keeper can be as good as he can be - but it’s difficult to change. If you have Ollie Watkins, it’s very difficult to find someone better because he is a great striker, maybe in the top two or three in the Premier League.

“Ollie is a top professional and high-quality striker. So, did Duran want to leave the club? Yes. That’s normal because he wants to play. There were no fewer than 40 clubs who wanted Duran - because everyone wanted him.

"Jhon Duran is a 20-year-old boy and he knows what we know - that he has huge potential. He can be one of the best strikers in the world…period. Unai is giving him more minutes. And we have spoken to him. He’s training well - and he’s happy."

Monchi became Aston Villa's President of Football Operations in 2023

Despite Emery's recent team selections Villa's president of football operations, Monchi, who works alongside Vidagany, says the Spanish coach has faith in Duran's ability.

"Unai is very confident with Jhon Duran," he added. "Very confident. He thinks he can become one of the best strikers in the world in the next 12 months.

"He is 100 per cent convinced."

This is why the midlands club were so keen to hang onto the forward despite the widespread interest from elsewhere, including Chelsea who reportedly considered a late move on transfer deadline day.

