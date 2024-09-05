Time for a classic FourFourTwo football quiz. This is the ultimate Aston Villa quiz.

The Villains are a footballing institution, from conquering the early days of English football to lifting the European Cup. This is a club that has given the beautiful game so much culture and history.

So naturally, we want to test you on how much you know about Aston Villa. Are you a true fan?

40 questions about all things Aston Villa Football Club coming up. No rush to answer, either, as there’s no time limit.

The questions will be across the spectrum of this wonderful club. From the return of top-level international football, all the way back to the early FA Cups; from games that stick in your memory to the records and stats of seasons gone by.

Hints are available, too: simply sign in on Kwizly below and use the hint button to remove one of the four multiple-choice options available. You can click for a hint as many times as you like, too.

Test your mates and share @FourFourTwo. Enough chat, let’s go!

The Ultimate Aston Villa quiz

