‘At Milan, I waited for everyone to leave the dressing room and find out what aftershave David Beckham was wearing – I still use the same one today’: Brazilian star highlights his admiration for Becks

By Ryan Dabbs
Contributions from
Felipe Rocha
 published

Milan had a raft of huge names playing for them when David Beckham joined in 2009 - but one star had huge admiration for the Englishman

David Beckham and fellow team mates of Milan Team celebrate during the Serie A match between AC Siena and AC Milan at the Artemio Franchi Stadio on MARCH 15, 2009 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by New Press/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AC Milan had a team full of superstars when David Beckham twice joined them on loan from LA Galaxy, in 2009 and 2010 - but Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato reveals he was particularly enamoured with the Englishman.

"I’ve always admired David, not just for what he achieved on the pitch but for everything he transmitted off it," Pato exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "He used to leave all of his toiletries in the dressing room – creams, colognes, stuff like that. 

