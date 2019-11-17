Sandro Tonali 'rejects' Real Madrid and Barcelona in favour of Atletico Madrid - report

A host of Europe's top clubs have been tracking Tonali's progress as he continues to impress at Brescia.

The 19-year-old midfielder has played a starring role as a deep-lying playmaker in Serie A this season.

League leaders Juventus have taken a great liking to Tonali, who has been compared to legendary Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

It was reportedly Roma who made the first move and offered €20m for the youngster, which was turned down by the player himself as he holds out for a big move next summer.

Premier League pair Manchester City and Manchester United are also understood to be interested in Tonali.

Pep Guardiola is thought to see Tonali as exactly the mould of player he desires at the base of his midfield.

Whilst United were reported to have sent scouts to watch Tonali in action last month.

However, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, it is La Liga contenders Atletico Madrid who Tonali has his heart set on.

This is believed to come as surprise to Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are both reportedly very keen on the teenager.

Barça see Tonali as a potential successor for the 31-year-old Sergio Busquets.

Whilst Los Blancos believe the Italian could supplant Casemiro in the future.

Atletico are themselves all but resigned to losing Thomas Partey and have identified Tonali as the ideal replacement.

It's reported that Diego Simeone may have had some influence in turning Tonali's head toward the Wanda Metropolitano.

