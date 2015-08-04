Bale ideal for United - Robson

Signing Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale would make Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal "a very happy man" in the wake of Angel di Maria's imminent departure, according to Bryan Robson.

With Di Maria on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain after just one season at Old Trafford, Bale has once again been linked with a move to United, despite Real boss Rafael Benitez's insisting the 26-year-old Wales international is not for sale.

Former United captain Robson, who won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups during his time in Manchester, believes Bale is just the player for Van Gaal.

"Bringing Bale in would be a really good signing if it was to happen," said the 58-year-old, speaking at the launch of ESPN's Greatest Sporting Cities research.

"The good thing with Bale, and this is what the manager likes, is he can play in two different positions - he can play wide coming in and also as a centre-forward.

"It will be really difficult but if the manager can add him to the squad I think he will be a happy man."