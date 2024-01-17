Barcelona could offer former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard extraordinary deal: report

Barcelona are considering signing former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard in the ongoing January transfer window, according to reports.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has stated that the club are weighing up whether to bring in the free agent amid the club's challenging economic situation.

Lingard was close to joining a Saudi club last summer and was tempted by the MLS in the United States, but has so far remained without football this season. It’s believed that Barcelona could offer him the opportunity to remain in Europe, with Xavi and his coaching staff appreciating Lingard's versatility.

Barcelona coach Xavi is weighing up a move for Lingard (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former England international can play as an attacking midfielder or on either wing. Lingard would help the side given winger Raphinha is sidelined due to injury and Joao Felix has been underperforming.

After their 4-1 defeat to bitter rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, head coach Xavi expressed his dismay at the result and conceded that Barcelona currently lacks the financial means to bring in much-needed reinforcements for the remainder of the season.

Vitor Roque is already arriving from Athletico Paranaense in a deal potentially exceeding £50 million, meaning that the Catalans are unable to spend more to enhance their squad for the latter stages of the 2023/2024 season.

Vitor Roque has limited what Barcelona can do in the transfer window this month (Image credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

It’s why the club are keen on Lingard, who is currently without a club and is unlikely not to ask for a significant salary.

Lingard was most recently with Nottingham Forest, joining them as a free agent ahead of the 2022/23 season. He struggled at the City Ground, though, playing just 927 minutes of Premier League football without finding the net.

The 31-year-old has since been linked with moves to clubs outside of Europe but nothing has materialised. It was reported that Lingard sacked his agents for not being able to get him to a new club.

