Jose Mourinho next club odds: Where the Special One might end up next

Jose Mourinho will now need to take stock of his options after being sacked by Roma following two and a half years in the role.

The legendary manager was dismissed leading his side to just one win in their past six Serie A games, with last Wednesday evening’s derby defeat to Lazio in the Coppa Italia and Sunday’s league loss to Milan proving to be the last straw.

That puts the Portuguese back in the managerial jobs market, and he is sure to be in high demand despite claiming just two trophies in the past seven years – an achievement for many managers, but a relative dearth by his own high standards. Here’s a few of the current favourites for his next destination according to SkyBet odds on Tuesday morning. Odds correct as of 10:20am UK time.

Jose Mourinho next club odds: Newcastle United (3/1)

Alexander Isak celebrates scoring against Paris Saint-Germain (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Magpies are determined to get back on an upward trajectory after falling from 4th in the Premier League last season to sitting 10th at this stage of the current season while also being eliminated from the Champions League by finishing bottom of an exceedingly tough group.

The Newcastle hierarchy remains dedicated to Eddie Howe for now, but the bookies seem to think Mourinho’s availability might test their resolve – and the man himself might well be tempted by a shot at Premier League redemption and the opportunity to wield a substantial Saudi chequebook.

There's an emotional tie, too (honest). Mourinho worked under Geordie legend Sir Bobby Robson when learning his trade – and following in his footsteps in the footsteps would mark the completing of a circle.

The Saudi Pro League (4/1)

Neymar is unveiled by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of substantial Saudi chequebooks…

First, it was MLS, then China. Now Saudi Arabia is the destination of choice for footballers and managers to go where the money is… or, if you want to take the PR line, to be a part of a burgeoning football league.

The actual clubs are interchangeable in the bookies’ eyes, with ‘any Saudi Pro League club’ the very simple offering here.

Portugal national team (5/1)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mourinho is still yet to add national team management to his CV, but has previously expressed a desire to explore that avenue.

He told Eleven Sports after leaving Manchester United in 2019: "I want to compete in new competitions. I think about the World Cup and the European Championships. For a long time, I have had the desire to try out such an adventure.”

It’s not unusual for a managerial exodus to happen immediately following summer tournaments, and expectations will be high for Portugal this summer after they were handed a relatively kind group that also features Turkey, Czech Republic, and a yet-to-be-decided play-off winner.

Two flies in the ointment: Roberto Martinez only took the job last year, and Mourinho himself added in 2019: "Is Portugal the right team for me? Not necessarily."

MLS (6/1)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Inter Miami (Image credit: Getty Images)

Again this is as specific as the bookies are willing to get, simply offering ‘any MLS club’ as an option. Speculation that Mourinho could be drawn across the pond has circulated for years, but so far proven to be wishful thinking.

Nonetheless, attracting Mourinho to the United States would be seen as a massive coup not just for whatever club was able to attract him, but for the league in general, who would be able to trumpet it as a sign of the country’s steadily-growing stature in the men’s game.

Porto (7/1)

Jose Mourinho could theoretically return to Porto (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not quite where it all began, but certainly where Mourinho first made his name in a big way, unexpectedly leading the Portuguese giants to the 2004 Champions League triumph that earned him the Chelsea hotseat.

Sergio Conceicao has been head coach at Porto for the past seven years and has never gone without a trophy. (Yes, we generously have to include the Portuguese equivalent of the Community Shield, the Supertaca, for that to hold, but Mourinho would approve ).

But this could be the year: Porto lost the Supertaca, have exited the League Cup at the group stage, must get past Arsenal in the Champions League round of 16, and currently sit third in the league. Might they feel a 20-year reunion would give them the boost they need?

Crystal Palace (8/1)

Could Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson being replaced by the Special One? (Image credit: SportImage/Sheffield United FC via Getty Images)

Ah, yes, obviously. We were all thinking it.

We suspect there’s two factors that have prompted this rather wild shout: Mourinho’s love of London, and the fact that Roy Hodgson is the current favourite to be the next Premier League manager to depart his post.

Be fun, though, wouldn’t it?

England national team (12/1)

Gareth Southgate and his coaching at the Euro 2020 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The persistent rumour that won’t go away after all these years. Reports last month suggested that Mourinho could be in the FA’s thoughts if Gareth Southgate were to leave his post after the Euros, adding that the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss would be ‘open to a conversation’.

On the flipside, though, Mourinho is considered an outsider when you reverse the equation and look at the odds for who the next England manager will be, with Graham Potter, Lee Carsley, Eddie Howe, Pep Guardiola(!), Steven Gerrard and Steve Cooper all deemed to be ahead of him in the running by the bookies.

More stories

JADON SANCHO Winger takes aim at Man United after successful Dortmund comeback

QUIZ! Can you get 100% in our expert-level odd one out quiz?

IN THE MAG Alex Ferguson! PLUS Hamburg derby, Henrik Larsson, Lucas Radebe, Robbie Savage, the weirdest transfer moments and MORE!