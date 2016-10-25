Barcelona downed by Espanyol in Supercopa
Felipe Caicedo scored the only goal of the game as Espanyol beat Barcelona in the Supercopa Catalunya.
Barcelona suffered a 1-0 loss to Espanyol in the Supercopa Catalunya final as Luis Enrique made plenty of changes on Tuesday.
Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez and Jeremy Mathieu were among those featuring, but Felipe Caicedo's early goal was decisive in Tarragona.
A Jose Antonio Reyes pass found Caicedo, who rounded goalkeeper Jordi Masip for the game's only goal in the 10th minute.
El , campió de la gràcies al gol de (0-1) October 25, 2016
Barcelona return to action on Saturday when they host Granada in LaLiga.
