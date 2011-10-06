Barcelona fined for Super Cup incidents
By app
Barcelona have been fined 110,000 euros by UEFA for incidents that marred August's European Super Cup triumph over Porto, the Spanish club said in a statement on Thursday.
European football's governing body has punished Barca for being two minutes late for the start of the second half in Monaco, and because 10 flares were lit in the zone occupied by their fans during the encounter.
They have three days to appeal the decision.
Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas scored to give European champions Barca a 2-0 victory over Europa League winners Porto on August 26.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.