Barcelona keeping tabs on Manchester United star’s contract situation

The 21-year-old has a deal until 2020 at Old Trafford and the Catalan club are eagerly keeping tabs on the progress of his contract situation.

ESPN FC has reported that the Red Devils will not consider a sale of the England striker and have begun negotiations for an extension.

A source at the club described as a “high-ranking executive” told the outlet that Barça’s interest is akin to wanting a date with Cindy Crawford or a supermodel – unlikely to happen.

The Spanish club believe he fits the profile to replace the 32-year-old Suarez, but a club executive suggested an imminent move is unlikely.

"We don't want to approach a player that still has a contract with Manchester United," the club source said.

"He's a great player but has [18 months] to run on his contract at Old Trafford.

"Even though it seems talks over a renewal have stopped for now, I'm sure United will try to convince him [to stay] however they can. He's one of the pillars of their future."

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic, on loan from Benfica this season, has also been heavily linked with a move to Catalonia, while Everton’s Richarlison has been touted.

"He is a good player and we like him, but there are other options better placed than him," the source said of the Toffees’ Brazilian forward.

