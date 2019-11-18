Neymar 'turns a deaf ear' to PSG contract offers and is still 'in Barcelona mode' - report

Last summer's transfer saga involving Neymar and his desire to return to Barcelona dominated the back pages.

Since arriving in Paris, Neymar has performed well and has won titles - but he's struggled with injury and is understood to miss Spain.

Paris Saint-Germain's hierarchy were very publicly angry about Neymar's apparent disloyalty.

Nasser Al-Khelafi made it nigh-on impossible for Neymar to re-sign for Barcelona by demanding astronomical fees for the Brazilian.

Barça reportedly proposed a number of player-plus-cash options, but none were deemed acceptable by PSG.

Real Madrid were also thought to have made a concerted effort to sign Neymar, but once again the French champions rebuffed any approach.

Now that the dust has settled somewhat, PSG are reported to have begun contract extension talks with Neymar.

However, according to Sport, their offers are falling on the deaf ears of the player and his father.

It's claimed that they still believe a move back to Barcelona is still on the cards and they will hold out to that end.

Barcelona, however, are reported to have shifted their attentions away from Neymar toward signing a number nine.

As Luis Suarez approaches his 33rd birthday, the club are making preparations to replace him.

Meanwhile, PSG are understood to be in the middle of a squad renovation, with players such as Edinson Cavani and Layvin Kurzawa heading for the exit.

Extensions have already been signed by Thomas Meunier and Marco Verratti and are contracts are on the table for Marquinhos and Thiago Silva.

But it seems that for now at least, Neymar won't be putting pen to paper in Paris anytime soon.

READ MORE...

Le Hand of God, 10 years on: Thierry Henry’s handball that sent France to the 2010 World Cup – remembered by those who were there

Are Italy back? How Roberto Mancini helped the Azzurri recover from their World Cup embarrassment