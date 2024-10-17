Barcelona to have Coldplay as shirt sponsor for El Clasico

Barcelona and Spotify’s newest partnership will see the club wear a special Coldplay logo on their shirts.

The logo, inspired by Coldplay’s tenth album Moon Music, will be worn for a men’s game against Real Madrid on October 26, as well as a Barcelona Femeni against Eibar in Liga F match on November 2.

Barcelona are no stranger to incorporating cool sponsors into their famous Blaugrana stripes, having collaborated with artists such as The Rolling Stones, Drake and others.

Coldplay's new logo will appear on the Barcelona 125th anniversary top

Coldplay, like Barcelona, are used to being watched by millions across the world. The alternative rock band are the most streamed British band of all time on Spotify and have 11 tracks that have been streamed over a billion times on Spotify.

The club and band’s connection goes back to the 2008/09 season when the song Viva la Vida became the unofficial club anthem for the season. Coldplay’s latest album features other world-famous artists like Little Simz and Burna Boy.

Barça's record in their special edition Spotify shirts, meanwhile, is mixed. The Catalans have lost with both Drake and the Rolling Stones adorning their tops in the past – though are flying high under Hansi Flick.

The limited-edition shirt will be available in stores in Barcelona and online from October 18, with only 1899 shirts available as a nod to the club’s founding year.

For those wishing to shine like (ahem) a sky full of stars, there will be 22 glow-in-the-dark jerseys, 11 of which are signed by the men’s team and 11 of which are signed by the women’s team.

All shirt sale proceeds will go to The UN Refugee Agency.

Coldplay said: “We’ve had a special relationship with the city and the club for many years. We’re also proud to support the UNHCR in their life-saving work to protect refugees and displaced people around the world.”

Juli Guiu, VP of Marketing, FC Barcelona added: “The band and the club have a mutual love which stretches back many years from the band visiting training sessions, to Barça players watching Coldplay live in Barcelona over the years, to the band’s music soundtracking some of the club’s best moments.”