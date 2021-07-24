Barcelona transfer news: Club president accepts interest in Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has conceded that there is "a market" for Antoine Griezmann, as the club look to ease their financial crisis.

Barca are currently unable to register any new signings, with their spiralling wage bill having seen them go over La Liga's strict salary limit, and may have to offload some of their stars to improve the situation.

Speaking at the unveiling of Memphis Depay - one of four new arrivals at Camp Nou already this summer - Laporta said: "Griezmann is a Barca player, he has a contract with the club until 2024 and, unless circumstances change, we are counting on him."

However, it would appear that the French forward is attracting potential suitors, with Laporta adding: "There have been some movements on the market and we can't deny that there's been interest in him. That's a sign of his quality."

While Griezmann hasn't hit the heights of his time at Atletico Madrid since joining Barca two years ago, the 30-year-old is hardly a player whose quality you'd be ok with losing from your squad, but the fact a move is being so - seemingly - openly considered rather lays bare the severity of the Catalan giants' off-field situation.

Indeed, Barca have announced eye-watering debts of over €1 billion. Ouch and then some.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a free England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

BARCA FINANCIAL CRISIS Are Lionel Messi's huge wages to blame?

TRANSFER SAGAS 10 of the biggest in need of resolving this summer

OLYMPICS 20 men's players to keep an eye on in Tokyo