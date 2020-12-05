Barcelona transfer news: PSG could enter race to sign Lionel Messi next summer

Paris Saint-Germain are exploring the possibility of signing Lionel Messi next year.

The Argentina international tried to leave Barcelona in the summer after growing disillusioned with life at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan club dug in their heels and refused to sell their greatest ever player unless his buyout clause was met.

However, Barcelona will not be able to stop Messi departing next summer if he decides to seek pastures new.

The 33-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the 2020/21 season, and major clubs around Europe are keeping tabs on the situation.

SPECIAL OFFER Subscribe to FourFourTwo for just £9.99 a quarter

Manchester City and Chelsea are among the Premier League sides who have been linked with a move for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

And according to ESPN, PSG have added their name to the list of Messi’s suitors.

Following his side’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday, Neymar expressed his desire to play with Messi again.

The Brazilian thrived alongside him during his four years at the Camp Nou, before moving to PSG for a world-record fee in 2017.

"What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch," Neymar told ESPN.

"He can play in my place, I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season.”

PSG’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi refused to comment on the speculation on Thursday, but the club are thought to be weighing up a move for Messi.

The Argentine will be able to negotiate with interested parties next month and could even sign a pre-contract agreement ahead of a summer switch.

Messi has yet to make a decision about his future, and much could depend on who wins Barcelona’s presidential election on January 24.

The Barcelona captain has stayed in touch with Neymar since the latter’s move to France, and he is also close to PSG players Angel Di Maria, Rafinha and Leandro Paredes.

While you're here, why not subscribe to FourFourTwo? In the Black Friday sale, it's half-price – less than £3 an issue

ALSO READ

FEATURE Can Jose Mourinho maintain his perfect record against Arsenal? 7 things to look out for in the Premier League this weekend

QUIZ Can you name the line-ups for Arsenal 4-4 Tottenham, 2008/09?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world



