Barcelona transfer news: PSG prepare three-year contract offer for Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to offer Lionel Messi a three-year contract, according to reports.

The Argentina international is out of contract at Barcelona on June 30 and his future remains uncertain.

Messi has been free to hold discussions with non-Spanish sides since the start of the January transfer window, but he has remained focused on on-field matters.

Barcelona fans hoped Messi’s future would be resolved soon after last month’s presidential vote, which saw Joan Laporta elected as Josep Maria Bartomeu’s permanent successor.

However, the La Liga giants have made little progress in their attempts to tie Messi down to fresh terms.

The situation is complicated by their financial predicament, with Barcelona said to have debts worth more than €1 billion.

Manchester City and PSG are said to retain an interest in the 34-year-old, and TNT Sports claims that the French side are readying a contract offer.

The report states that PSG will offer Messi an initial two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The terms are said to be “financially advantageous”, but it is still unclear whether Messi is still keen to leave the Camp Nou.

The Argentine attempted to depart last summer, but Barcelona stood firm and said they would not sell unless his buyout clause was met.

Meanwhile, former Barca vice-president Jordi Mestre believes Messi will still be in the Catalan capital at the start of next season.

Messi will continue. If he leaves it won’t be for money,” he told Sin Concesiones .

Ronald Koeman’s side will go top of La Liga if they beat Granada in their game in hand on Thursday.

Barcelona have taken 46 points from a possible 51 in 2021 and now have their fate in their own hands.

Slip-ups from both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have made the Blaugrana the new favourites to finish on top of the pile in Spain’s top flight.

