Barcelona's Xavi supports Jenni Hermoso and slams 'unacceptable' Luis Rubiales
The Catalan coach kicked off his press conference on Saturday with some remarks about the disgraced RFEF president
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has offered his 'unconditional support' to Jenni Hermoso and her Spain team-mates in the ongoing row with the Spanish Football Federation and has condemned the 'unacceptable' behaviour of RFEF president Luis Rubiales.
Spain won the Women's World Cup last Sunday with victory over England in Sydney, but their win has been overshadowed by controversy after Rubiales kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the celebrations.
Pressure has been growing on Rubiales to stand down, but the 46-year-old vowed he would not resign in a defiant speech on Friday.
He has now been suspended from all football activity by FIFA and seems unlikely to return to his role after widespread criticism from across the game and later on Saturday, Xavi began his press conference by addressing the controversial manner.
"I would like to give my opinion on [what is happening] with women's football and the Federation," he said.
"Firstly, my unconditional support for Jenni and all the players. Secondly, I condemn the behaviour of the RFEF president, which I find unacceptable. I also want to express my sadness that it has taken away from the title and the fact that we are only talking about conduct, which is insufferable."
Xavi was asked a number of other questions about Rubiales and stopped short of calling for his resignation.
"I'm not getting into that," he said. "But I have been clear and concise. We have to support Jenni and the other players."
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
