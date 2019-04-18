Barton ’emphatically’ denies allegations made against him after Barnsley match

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton says he “emphatically” denies all allegations made against him following Saturday’s defeat at Barnsley.

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow tweeted that Barton allegedly confronted Reds manager Daniel Stendel after the game.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating an incident in the tunnel at Oakwell have bailed a man who was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated offences.

With regards to the alleged incident on Saturday following our game against Barnsley, I emphatically deny all the allegations made. Given this matter has not been formally closed, it would be inappropriate for me to make any further comment.— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) April 18, 2019

“With regards to the alleged incident on Saturday following our game against Barnsley, I emphatically deny all the allegations made,” Barton posted on Twitter.

“Given this matter has not been formally closed, it would be inappropriate for me to make any further comment.”

Woodrow, whose tweet was later deleted, claimed the incident left German coach Stendel with “blood pouring from his face”.

Former England midfielder Barton became Fleetwood boss in June 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)

South Yorkshire Police are keen to gather any available video footage of the event.

“A man arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault, in connection to an incident at Barnsley Football Club on Saturday 13 April, has been bailed until next month,” read a police statement.

“Officers investigating the incident would be keen to speak to anyone who may have caught the incident on camera or who may have mobile phone footage immediately before or after the incident occurred.”

Barnsley announced on Tuesday that they had lodged formal complaints with both the English Football League and the Football Association over the alleged incident after the match.

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing and asked people to refrain from speculation that could potentially harm their investigation.