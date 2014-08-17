Barton keen to sign new QPR contract

Newspaper speculation on Sunday revealed that the 31-year-old is in line to earn an extended contract at Loftus Road with less than a year remaining on his current deal.

Barton's QPR career looked over when he was loaned out to Marseille for the 2012-13 season, but he helped the club return to the Premier League in May via the Championship play-off final.

And the former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder insists he is enjoying his second chance with the London club, who signed Barton in August 2011.

"I’d love to [sign a new deal]," said Barton during an interview on Sky Sports' Goals On Sunday programme.

"I'm settled. I'm settled in the area and my family are settled.

"I love playing for the club and think I'm improving as a player.

"Why wouldn't I want to stay? But that's out of my hands."

QPR opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 home defeat against Hull City on Saturday.