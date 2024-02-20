Bayern Munich's Harry Kane set for early reunion with Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane will reunite with Tottenham Hotspur this summer, following confirmation of Bayern Munich's pre-season plans.

The two teams will go head-to-head in South Korea this August, with dates of the clash yet to be finalised.



The Coupang Play Series tournament will also feature a friendly match with 'Team K League' an all-star game scheduled for July 28.

Kane, who moved to Bayern Munich in 2023, has enjoyed a strong start to life at the Allianz Arena personally, scoring 29 times in 30 matches for Thomas Tuchel's men in all competitions.

He was recently joined by fellow Englishman Eric Dier who completed a loan switch until the end of the season in January.

Dier could still make his move to Germany permanent, much like Kane did, and has made five appearances so far for his new side.

With Heung-min Son's popularity an easy tap-in for overseas fans, the new Spurs captain could also come up against another Korean star in Kim Min-Jae, who plays in central defence for Bayern. He too has quickly become a household name in his homeland as well.

Kane himself will be in action for large parts of the summer, with England heading to Germany for Euro 2024 in a quest for international glory.

Having previously admitted that his young family were struggling to adapt to life away from London, the 30-year-old forward recently told The Guardian familiarisation with German methods are starting to ease up.

“They’re in school now and have been skiing the last couple of weekends," admitted Kane. "Just having that has been great for them.

"We’ve met a few of the parents at school and made friends with teammates’ wives and kids. Slowly but surely it starts to feel like home.

"People ask what are the big differences, but a lot of the routine is pretty much the same. You miss friends you have at home or a golf course, but you soon learn about those things here and it becomes part of your home.”

