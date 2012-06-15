Bellamy hoping Liverpool land Allen
By Nick Moore
Liverpool striker Craig Bellamy is hoping new manager Brendan Rodgers raids former club Swansea City for midfielder Joe Allen.
Wales international Allen was in superb form for the Swans in their debut Premier League campaign last season as they secured an 11th-placed finish.
The performances of the 22-year-old have caught the attention of a number of England’s top sides.
And Bellamy has urged Rodgers to bring his compatriot to Anfield over the summer with the Reds set to go through a rebuilding process.
"He [Allen] is special. He has made so many key passes for Swansea last season and I would be shocked if Liverpool did not go for him this summer," he said.
"He’s a Brendan Rodgers player, he fits Liverpool to a tee.
"If Liverpool are able to secure him, they will have a real gem of a player."
