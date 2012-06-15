Bellamy hoping Liverpool land Allen

Wales international Allen was in superb form for the Swans in their debut Premier League campaign last season as they secured an 11th-placed finish.

The performances of the 22-year-old have caught the attention of a number of England’s top sides.

And Bellamy has urged Rodgers to bring his compatriot to Anfield over the summer with the Reds set to go through a rebuilding process.

"He [Allen] is special. He has made so many key passes for Swansea last season and I would be shocked if Liverpool did not go for him this summer," he said.

"He’s a Brendan Rodgers player, he fits Liverpool to a tee.

"If Liverpool are able to secure him, they will have a real gem of a player."