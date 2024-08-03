Bellingham urged to consider Premier League move, with one side in particular best-suited to talented midfielder

Could Jobe Bellingham soon be heading to the Premier League?

It is something of an anomaly that both Bellingham brothers have yet to play in single minute in the Premier League - not that either have suffered to date.

With Jude currently the star man at Real Madrid, a return to England isn't on the cards anytime soon.

But could his younger brother - 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham - soon be heading to the top flight?

Bellingham is coming into the new season off the back of an outstanding campaign with Sunderland in the Championship, prompting speculation he may be ready to step up again.

And according to Rangers legend and television pundit Ally McCoist there is one Premier League club in particular that could suit the prodigious talent.

Speaking to Talksport, McCoist said: "I feel a little bit sorry for Jobe Bellingham because he’s in Jude’s shadow, which is understandable because his big brother has had a meteoric rise to fame.

"But that doesn't take anything away from Jobe’s talent. I saw him four or five times for Sunderland last year and he was excellent.

"If he was going to one club in the Premier League that would suit him, I would say Crystal Palace. I'm really looking forward to seeing Palace next year."

Jobe Bellingham scored seven league goals from midfield last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bellingham would undoubtedly provide a boost for Palace who have had a mixed summer in the transfer market.

Highly-rated Ismaïla Sarr has joined from Marseille, one of four arrivals, but Michael Olise's £50million move to Bayern Munich is a huge blow.

Palace enjoyed a strong finish to last season once Oliver Glasner replaced Roy Hodgson in the dugout, finishing 10th in the table after a late season surge in form.

And McCoist is looking forward to seeing more attacking football from the Eagles this season, which he believes could suit Bellingham.

Oliver Glasner is looking to build on Palace's excellent finish to last season (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

"Oliver Glasner has come in and done a great job," added McCoist. "Palace finished last season on fire. Adam Wharton was a revelation in the middle of the park.

"They were a great watch and had far greater consistency towards the end of the season. Palace are the type of club where Jobe could excel and flourish."

Bellingham has also been linked with Italian side Lazio, somewhere Talksport pundit McCoist believes could also suit him.

"The opportunity to go to Rome and play for Lazio would be an excellent move as well. It's natural he would speak to his parents about that.

"They have managed Jude’s career wonderfully well so far and I don't have any doubts they will want to do the exact same for Jobe."

