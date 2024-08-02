Erik ten Hag moves closer to Manchester United revamp with double bid: report

Manchester United have submitted a joint bid for two of Bayern Munich's wantaway stars, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his squad heading into the 2024/25 campaign, with injuries plaguing the Red Devils' chances of success last season. Despite eventually winning the FA Cup, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount were just some of the players who missed large parts of the 2023/24 term.

With Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro already through the door at Old Trafford, Manchester United want to shift some of their high earners, with exits said to be planned for the likes of Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Casemiro this month.

As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United have submitted an opening double offer to lure both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui away from Bayern Munich. Their initial attempts have been rejected, which has cause confusion amongst both players, given the club has told them both they are free to leave this summer.

Bayern have instead told Ten Hag's side that a higher fee will be required to help release them from their current deals at the Allianz Arena, with Manchester United confident a deal can be struck with the German giants before the end of the current summer window.

Manchester United are targeting a double deal for Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both players are represented by the same agent, Rafaela Pimenta, and the duo are known to Ten Hag, having worked closely with the Dutchman during his time at Ajax in the past. Personal terms for De Ligt and Mazraoui are already in place on five-year contracts, which include an option to extend by 12 months.

De Ligt is valued by Transfermarkt at €65million (£55million), where as Mazraoui's price tag is estimated to be in the region of €30million (£25million). It remains to be seen just how much Manchester United are willing to pay in order to bring both players to the Theatre of Dreams.

FourFourTwo thinks De Ligt and Mazraoui would be tidy additions for Ten Hag given the lack of squad depth and have previous European experience in the past. However, the Dutchman continues to bring in players that he has held previous working relationships with.

A number of Manchester United stars could leave this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

