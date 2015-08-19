Benitez avoids De Gea questions

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez dodged questions surrounding David de Gea and the goalkeeper's potential move to the club.

De Gea, 24, is yet to feature for Manchester United this season and continues to be linked with a move to Real.

Benitez keeps insisting he is happy with his goalkeepers, having started Keylor Navas in Real's 2-1 win over Galatasaray on Tuesday and signed Kiko Casilla from Espanyol in July.

Reports suggest Navas was offered to United as part of a deal for De Gea, yet Benitez was unwilling to talk about the Spain international goalkeeper after his side's win over Gala.

Asked about De Gea, Benitez said: "Keylor had a great game. I have very good goalkeepers.

"I'm delighted with all three of them and I'll be working with them to the full."

De Gea is yet to even sit on the bench for United this season, with manager Louis van Gaal saying the goalkeeper had refused to play.