Besiktas say reports of Wout Weghorst Manchester United move are “completely untrue” and deny exit clause

Besiktas have released a statement to quash rumours that on-loan Burnley striker Wout Weghorst is on the verge of joining Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has been the subject of rampant speculation (opens in new tab) that he could terminate his loan deal in Turkey early to seal a move to Old Trafford.

However, Besiktas spoke out on Monday (opens in new tab) to deny the claims and shoot down “fictitious” reports that there is a €2.5 million termination clause in Weghorst’s deal.

Weghorst has been a key man for Besiktas this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“After the match with Kasımpaşa in the Super League, there was a need to make a statement due to speculative news in the media about our football player Wout Weghorst,” the statement read.

“The claim that there is an exit clause in our football player's contract, stating that his contract can be terminated with a compensation of 2.5 million Euros in case of an offer from the Premier League, is fictitious.

“However, the news that the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Besiktas.

“We also state that if there is a development on this issue, our esteemed community and the public will be informed.”

United boss Erik ten Hag is on the hunt for attacking reinforcements (Image credit: Getty)

Weghorst, 30, joined the Istanbul club on a season-long loan deal last summer following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship.

The 6ft 5in striker only joined the Clarets this time last year but departed after scoring two goals in 20 Premier League appearances.

Weghorst has fared better this season, netting nine times in 18 games in all competitions for Besiktas, while he scored a stunning late brace from the bench in the Netherlands’ World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.

