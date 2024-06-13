Best TVs to watch Euro 2024 on: 3 screens to catch all of the tournament action this summer

There are plenty of TVs to catch the Euro 2024 action - but this trio should be seriously considered this summer

Euro 2024 best TVs for the summer tournament
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 2024 is upon us, and while lucky fans from across the continent will be making their way to Germany to support their nation, the vast majority will be stuck at home watching on from their own TVs.

With that in mind, having the best screen possible is essential for Euro 2024 - because how else are you going to see Xherdan Shaqiri score his customary bicycle kick? Cristiano Ronaldo have yet another tantrum? Scotland fans creating an exceptional atmosphere irrespective of being thrashed by Germany?

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLEDWas £549.99

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Was £549.99 Now £349.99
The 43-inch version of this TV has an incredible 36 per cent discount available right now, a saving that shouldn't be sniffed at when it comes to a 4K picture. Games at the Euros will pop with vibrancy, and while the sound system could be improved, switching between apps is made easier through the Fire TV stick that comes with it. It's certainly a great value-for-money option. 

View Deal
Samsung QN90C Was £799.99Now £749.99

Samsung QN90C Was £799.99 Now £749.99

A more pricey alternative to the option above, there's reason why this Samsung is double the price - and it's all down to the superior picture quality it offers. With high brightness, an anti-glare screen and great all-round performance, the Samsung QN90C is ideal for watching football at any point in the day, from any position on the sofa. So grab your mates, cool those beers and crowd round the living room to cheer the boys on.

View Deal
TCL QM8 Mini-LED TVWas £949.00Now £714.60&nbsp;

TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV Was £949.00 Now £714.60 

Mini LED TVs can reach a higher peak brightness than an OLED TV, so this offering from TCL is great if you want an even sharper picture this summer. Sure, it might be a shock when the cameras decide to zoom in on Harry Kane grimacing after missing a key chance, but that's a risk you need to take for an all-round better viewing experience. Plenty of screen sizes are available, too, ranging from 50 inches up to 98 inches, which, quite frankly, is ginormous. Celebrating goals will have never been so good. 

View Deal

