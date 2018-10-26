The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. Wolves travel to Brighton and Hove Albion with a total of 15 points already on the board after nine Premier League matches – the best haul by a newly promoted side at this stage of the season since who, in 2010-11?

Focus on October 25, 2018

2. Cardiff City travel to Anfield where Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock has managed on four occasions during his career, losing to four different Liverpool managers. Can you name them?

3. Danny Ings will be hoping to continue his good form for Southampton when they face Newcastle United - the forward has scored 50 per cent of the Saints' league goals this season. Who is the only Premier League player to have netted a greater share of his side's goals this term?

4. Leicester City, who face West Ham at home, might be wedged firmly in mid-table but one of their players has created more goalscoring chances than any other English player in the Premier League this season. Can you name him?

5. Manchester United face Everton at Old Trafford looking for a 20th home victory over the Toffees in the Premier League. There is only one team they have claimed more home wins against in the competition, but who is it?

Last season's game v Everton at Old Trafford was a good one! October 25, 2018

Answers:

1. West Brom.

2. Graeme Souness, Gerard Houllier, Rafael Benitez, Kenny Dalglish.

3. Wilfried Zaha (60 per cent for Crystal Palace).

4. James Maddison.

5. Tottenham (21 wins).