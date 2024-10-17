Big update drops on Arsenal target Florian Wirtz's future, following reports of agreed deal

Arsenal want Florian Wirtz – who has been continuously linked with a move away from Bayer Leverkusen.

The talented 21-year-old was pivotal in helping Xabi Alonso's side win the Bundesliga title last season, scoring 11 goals whilst also registering 12 assists across the 2023/24 campaign. The midfield star was also in fine form for Germany at Euro 2024 this summer.

His future has gathered wholesale speculation in recent weeks, with Liverpool and Arsenal just two teams who are known to be hot on his case.

Florian Wirtz and Victor Boniface

Recent reports have also linked Wirtz with a move to Bayern Munich ahead of next season – with some even claiming but nothing has been confirmed and multiple Premier League clubs are still on hot alert regarding his future.

Leverkusen team-mate Victor Boniface has suggested despite Leverkusen's strong start, nothing is in the pipeline and Wirtz remains as focussed as ever in Germany.

Victor Boniface

"I’ve heard the rumours, but honestly, I don’t pay much attention to that," said the Nigerian, as relayed by Sportsboom recently.

"Florian is fully focused on Leverkusen. He’s an important player for us, and he’s not letting any distractions get to him. We’re all committed to achieving success here this season."

Wirtz was asked the very same question at Euro 2024, with a price tag of £128million said to be hanging over his head.

"What happens next season? Everyone knows my contract. Now is not the time to talk about that, he told SkyDE. "I'm definitely having a great time in Leverkusen and I feel good. My mind is 100% focused on the Euros."

Why Xabi Alonso Is The Perfect New Liverpool Manager (And Why He's Not)

Wirtz is still only 21 years old, and in FourFourTwo's view, it would be stupid to presume the talented German will remain at Bayer Leverkusen for the rest of his career.

Bayern Munich does look like the most likely option given his career path so far, but we wouldn't rule out him perhaps moving to the Premier League at some point in his career.

“I think Arsenal should have gone for Wirtz, his footballing IQ is off the charts," said Jermaine Pennant as quoted by The Sun.

“He’s not a speed merchant but he’s clever on the ball and he seems to always pick the right pass. His assists are great, he has an eye for goal and I think he’d be a fantastic addition to Arsenal, he’d fit in perfectly there.”