WATCH: Florian Wirtz sparks utter PANDEMONIUM as Germany erupts with last-gasp leveller

By
published

Germany pulled level in dramatic circumstances to force extra time against Spain in Euro 2024's first quarter-final clash

Florian Wirtz
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz has enjoyed a pretty spectacular season at club level but may have just etched his name into German folklore.

The talented Bayer Leverkusen star came up trumps to deliver for Germany when they most needed it at Euro 2024, smashing home a leveller with just minutes left on the clock to help Julian Nagelsmann's side force extra time against Spain.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.