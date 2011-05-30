Bosnia suspension lifted by FIFA

FIFA president Sepp Blatter said his federation had approved the changes which followed the appointment of an interim committee to run football in the Balkan country last month.

The decision means that Bosnia, who are fourth in Euro 2012 qualifying Group D with seven points from four matches, can play matches away to Romania on June 3 and at home to Albania four days later.

Bosnia were suspended by FIFA and UEFA on April 1 after failing to end the three-man inter-ethnic presidency which was out of line with the statutes of the sport's world and European governing bodies.

The Bosnia federation, formed after the 1992-95 Bosnian war ended and the country was split into two ethnically divided regions, has been run by a three-person presidency whose members are chosen on ethnic rather than professional criteria.

A Serb, a Croat and an ethnic Muslim hold the post for 18 months each under a rotating system.