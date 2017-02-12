Brady stunner ends near four-year Chelsea record

When Robbie Brady struck a stunning trademark free-kick against Chelsea he did more than earn Burnley a hard-fought point at Turf Moor.

The Irishman bent in a wonderful 25-yard effort in the 24th minute to cancel Pedro's opener for the Premier League leaders.

In doing so, Brady became the first player in nearly four years to score a direct free-kick against the Blues, with Rickie Lambert the last man to do so for Southampton in March 2013.

It also meant that Thibaut Courtois' run of 79 matches for Chelsea without conceding a free-kick came to an end at the 80th attempt.