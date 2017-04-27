BREAKING NEWS: Bayern Munich sign Coman on permanent deal

Bayern Munich have announced they have signed Kingsley Coman on a permanent deal from Juventus.

The France international forward has signed a contract until June 2020 after Bayern agreed to pay the reported €21million fee required to buy him outright.

"Kingsley Coman is an important building block for the future of our team, so we decided to take up the option," chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said via the club's official website.

"Kingsley is a player with great potential. We're convinced that he will help us in the coming years."

Coman joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal in 2015, with the Bundesliga champions possessing the option to make the move permanent.

There had been reports in France that the 20-year-old was having second thoughts about the prospect of committing his long-term future to the Allianz Arena.

Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Manchester City, managed by former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola, had been linked with a possible bid.

He has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice.