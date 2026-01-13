Liverpool report: Elite wonderkid issues 'come get me' plea to Reds

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of a new winger.

The Reds still have conversations to have with Mohamed Salah soon after his return from AFCON, with Egypt now into the last four. The Egyptian is reportedly unhappy with his role under manager Arne Slot this season.

But with focus for now being switched elsewhere, FSG have identified a potential young candidate who wants to become a Liverpool player and is willing to snub other advances from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Get premium Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

Liverpool's transfer spent over the last 12 months has been well documented, with huge names arriving at the club in Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

And with the next target now admitting he would love to play in the Premier League for the Reds, it now seems as if the red half of Liverpool is again eyeing up a huge move for one of Europe's best in class.

Hugo Ekitike also joined Liverpool last summer from Frankfurt (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to German publication Bild, as relayed by Sports Witness, RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande has admitted on social media that his dream is to play for Liverpool.

Diomande, 19, is thought to be also well thought of at Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, but it is the Merseysiders who have now been handed the biggest 'come and get me' plea regarding his future.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking on a TikTok live stream, Diomande was asked about his dream club. He didn’t hesitate to reveal his admiration towards Liverpool.

“I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a huge Liverpool fan. My dad dreams of seeing me play at Anfield!” Bild quote him as saying.

RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diomande has impressed for the German side this season, scoring seven goals and contributing four assists from 16 matches.

Under contract until 2030, it would take a mammoth fee to get him to the Premier League, with Transfermarkt suggesting his value would be in the region of €45m (£38.9m).