BREAKING NEWS: De Sciglio completes €12m Juventus switch

De Sciglio completes €12m Juventus switch
Juventus have moved to replace Dani Alves with the signing of Italy right-back Mattia De Sciglio on a five-year deal from AC Milan.
Mattia De Sciglio has completed a €12million move from AC Milan to Serie A champions Juventus.
The Italy international defender has penned a five-year deal with Juve and will not be part of the Rossoneri's revolution under Vincenzo Montella.
The right-back will be expected to replace Dani Alves, after the Brazilian left for Paris Saint-Germain following a solitary season in Turin.
De Sciglio's capture comes a day after Juve signed Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal and adds to the arrivals of Rodrigo Bentancur and Douglas Costa.
UFFICIALE - è bianconero! July 20, 2017
