BREAKING NEWS: De Sciglio completes €12m Juventus switch

Mattia De Sciglio has completed a €12million move from AC Milan to Serie A champions Juventus.

The Italy international defender has penned a five-year deal with Juve and will not be part of the Rossoneri's revolution under Vincenzo Montella.

The right-back will be expected to replace Dani Alves, after the Brazilian left for Paris Saint-Germain following a solitary season in Turin.

De Sciglio's capture comes a day after Juve signed Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal and adds to the arrivals of Rodrigo Bentancur and Douglas Costa.